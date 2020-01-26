fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Sunday, January 26, 2020

Adam Schiff’s Passionate Argument To Remove Trump

Congress Impeachment Newsletter Top News White House

Adam Schiff’s Passionate Argument To Remove Trump

Emily Singer January 26, 2020
Share
Adam Schiff

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff ended Thursday’s arguments in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with a fiery speech detailing why it’s necessary that Trump be removed from office.

Schiff made the speech after the Democratic impeachment managers spent the day laying out the evidence that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to force the country to investigate his political rivals. And he explained why those actions deserve to get Trump booted from the White House.

“This is why he needs to be removed: Donald Trump chose Rudy Giuliani over his own intelligence,” Schiff said, referencing Trump’s personal lawyer, who helped lead the effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. “He chose Rudy Giuliani over his own FBI director. He chose Rudy Giuliani over his own national security advisers. When all of them were telling him this Ukraine 2016 stuff is kooky crazy Russian propaganda, he chose not to believe them. He chose to believe Rudy Giuliani. That makes him dangerous.”

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff ended Thursday’s arguments in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with a fiery speech detailing why it’s necessary that Trump be removed from office.

Schiff made the speech after the Democratic impeachment managers spent the day laying out the evidence that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to force the country to investigate his political rivals. And he explained why those actions deserve to get Trump booted from the White House.

“This is why he needs to be removed: Donald Trump chose Rudy Giuliani over his own intelligence,” Schiff said, referencing Trump’s personal lawyer, who helped lead the effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. “He chose Rudy Giuliani over his own FBI director. He chose Rudy Giuliani over his own national security advisers. When all of them were telling him this Ukraine 2016 stuff is kooky crazy Russian propaganda, he chose not to believe them. He chose to believe Rudy Giuliani. That makes him dangerous.”

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Tags:
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.