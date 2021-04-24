The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Younger Voters Favor Biden And Democrats By Historic Margins

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with soccer players Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

A new poll of younger voters reveals that they strongly back President Joe Biden and the Democratic congressional majority, while more than two-thirds of them disapprove of congressional Republicans.

