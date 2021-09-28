Trumpists Demand Arizona Governor 'Decertify' Biden Victory Despite Audit Result
The Republican-led Arizona election audit found that President Joe Biden actually won by a slightly wider margin than initially reported, but Trump supporters are still demanding that the election results be overturned.
In fact, according to Tucson.com, the demands have increased since the audit results were made public. Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey reportedly received approximately 300 emails a day on Saturday and Sunday demanding that he decertify the state's results for the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking to the publication, Ducey's Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin noted that the election complaints are far more prevalent than the COVID and immigration-related emails the governor typically receives.
"It is more than we receive on vaccines, masks, border issues, refugees,'' Karamargin said. "This tops the level of constituent interest those issues have.''
Karamargin also echoed the governor's remarks in response to the requests to decertify the election. "There is no law that allows for decertification,'' Karamargin said. "It's simply not possible.''
Although the Republican governor has released multiple statements explaining that there is no way to decertify the results, the calls for him to do so have not waned. State Rep. Mark Finchem, a current candidate for Arizona secretary of state, is still pushing Trump's big lie. Speaking to Steve Bannon, Finchem said, "We've got false numbers."
In response to Ducey's push back against calls to decertify the election results, Finchem said, "I don't think that Ducey knows what this document means," as he held a copy of the U.S. Constitution. Despite Finchem's claims, there is nothing in the Constitution that would allow the governor to decertify the election results.
