As Crisis Escalates, Right-Wing Figures Still Reject Reality

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

American life is grinding to a halt during the coronavirus outbreak as people are being urged — or even being ordered by state and local governments — to stay inside as much as possible.

In both New York City and Los Angeles, bars and restaurants have been ordered to close almost completely, with service only for delivery or takeout. Movie theaters in both cities have also been shut down.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has just ordered similar restaurant closures on a statewide basis. And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a reduced occupancy of 50 percent in restaurants and is urging people over 65-years-old or with chronic health conditions to stay inside.

Schools are also closing across the country, which could place a secondary strain on doctors and nurses in need of child care services. In many places, the school closings could potentially go all the way through the academic year.

Disney World has also shut down — though as a promotion of sorts, the company is releasing the hit movie Frozen 2 onto its Disney+ streaming service three months ahead of schedule to help keep all those parents and children entertained.

Despite the growing list of changes to everyday life in the U.S., there are still voices in right-wing media who claim this is all a giant conspiracy to hurt President Donald Trump or to destroy America and its freedoms, instead urging people to ignore guidance from “big government” and medical experts to practice social distancing:

Former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Sheriff David Clarke

GO INTO THE STREETS FOLKS. Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open. NOW!

If government doesn’t stop this foolishness…STAY IN THE STREETS.

END GOVERNEMNT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES. IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

THIS IS AN EXPLOITATION OF A CRISIS. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

Not ONE media outlet has asked about George Soros’s involvement in this FLU panic. He is SOMEWHERE involved in this. — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 15, 2020

Former New York City police commissioner and recent Trump pardon recipient Bernard Kerik

Why do I feel this hysteria is being created to destabilize the country, and destroy the unparalleled and historic economic successes of President @realDonaldTrump?



Worldwide Deaths… Jan-Feb 2020

2,360: Coronavirus

69,602: Common Cold/Flu

240,950: HIV — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 16, 2020

Racist media figure Katie Hopkins

Breaking news for the youth



As mums, we had chickenpox parties for young kids. So that one toddler with chickenpox might give it to others in order to build their immunity and get it over with.



Trust in your strength. #coronavirus — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 13, 2020

NYC shutting all restaurants and bars from Tuesday. Broadway already closed.



The city that never sleeps is being put into a coma by Cuomo.



At the very moment we need humanity, it is being snuffed out.



Videos / reports here tomorrow. #CoronaKatie — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 16, 2020

Right-wing radio host Todd Starnes

DEFIANCE! Nashville Businesses Say They Will Ignore Mayor's Order to Shut Down https://t.co/R19Zw4Idau via @toddstarnes — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 16, 2020

There are 18 confirmed cases of #coronavirus in Tennessee – a state with 6.7 million people. And the Nashville mayor is about to destroy the city's economy. https://t.co/PTRChomjK7 pic.twitter.com/lqWf9qLVp7 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 16, 2020

The Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Hennessey

I didn’t realize we lived in a country where a local political official could order private businesses closed. — Matthew Hennessey (@MattHennessey) March 16, 2020

Anti-Muslim bigot Pamela Geller

How long will America put up with this overblown panic?



How long will they accept this? https://t.co/DK37mMmnP2 — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) March 15, 2020

ECONOMIC TERRORISM: Mayor ‘Red Bill’ De Blasio Orders NYC Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife SHUTDOWN: All to destroy Trump's economy and the American worker. They have to act quickly and they are — at supersonic speed — before reality sets in. #Coronavirus https://t.co/asbHV5Olxp pic.twitter.com/ActztF0h0n — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) March 16, 2020

Right-wing radio host Mark Simone

Massive closing of businesses, concerts, etc not only tanks the stock market, but leads to massive unemployment. We are trusting the DEMOCRATIC mayors and governors not to be unnecessarily doing it to affect the election. 100 times more Flu deaths and never closings. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) March 12, 2020

Former NRATV host Grant Stinchfield

It amazes me that a virus that kills far fewer than the common flu can be weaponized to control us. Our movements… what we buy… how we work and educate our children and more. Overnight freedom in America was snatched away. It was that easy! #coronavirus #freedom #America — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) March 14, 2020

American Family Radio’s Bryan Fischer

Big government types love hysteria over the virus. This guy wants to SHUT DOWN OUR COUNTRY FOR MONTHS. I say we don't do it. "Dr. Anthony Fauci urges ‘national shutdown’ as coronavirus spreads" https://t.co/9yJN2JN1Ia — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) March 15, 2020

Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz

Let the distancing do it’s work and leave it there. If they start restricting our freedom to walk or drive even alone, we need to draw a line. Remember hundreds of thousands of sick illegal aliens were able to waltz over the border. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 16, 2020

What is that "even more?" we are reaching the limit. https://t.co/FZcNCfXhJm — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 16, 2020

Right-wing radio host Bill Mitchell

I'm here practically 24/7 fighting against the lies and hype surrounding the COVID-19 panic. The media over-reaction is intended to break the Trump economy!



If I helped you in 2016 and you appreciate my voice now, please donate generously. Thanks! 🙂https://t.co/38rxE3bUaY — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 16, 2020

Pro-Trump conspiracy theory blog The Gateway Pundit

“BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Coronavirus Fatality Rate Reported by the Media Is COMPLETELY INACCURATE. The Actual Rate Is LESS THAN THE FLU – MEDIA LYING AGAIN!” (3/16/20)

“Nashville Business Owners Defy Mayor and Remain Open! – Say Order to Close Bars and Restaurants on Broadway Is UNCONSTITUTIONAL” (3/15/20)

“Is It Related? Italy Holds the Largest Chinese Diaspora Community in the EU Today – And Now Has the Largest Outbreak of Coronavirus in Europe” (3/15/20)

“Is the Worst Case Scenario for Coronavirus Overblown?… Will 21 Million Americans Really Need Hospitalization?” (3/15/20)

“BY THE NUMBERS, Via the CDC: 2019 Flu – 22,000 Dead and 10 percent Mortality Rate …2019 Coronavirus – 50 Dead and 2 percent Mortality Rate” (3/14/20)

“Leftist Michigan Governor Flirts with Invoking ‘Martial Law’ using Virus as Excuse to Power Grab” (3/14/20)

“Enemy of the People – Rude Reporters Lash Out at Trump Over Coronavirus – Media Hysteria Causes Panic Buying, Americans Fight Over Toilet Paper” (3/14/20)