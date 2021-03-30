The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Biden Approval Ratings Soar On Pandemic And Relief Bill

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

President Joe Biden's approval ratings are soaring on what remains the top issue for a plurality of Americans, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. The survey found 72 percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-point improvement from earlier this month before Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion rescue plan. Just 28 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Biden's pandemic handling—an astoundingly low level of opposition in these polarized times.

