Who's The Least Popular Republican? McConnell, By A Mile
@reuters
March 09 | 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much. The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the "Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives, ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters. All told, 57 percent of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of McConnell, including 29 percent who had a "very" unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican. That included 49 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of Democrats, who were among...
