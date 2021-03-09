The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Who's The Least Popular Republican? McConnell, By A Mile

@reuters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much. The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the "Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives, ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters. All told, 57 percent of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of McConnell, including 29 percent who had a "very" unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican. That included 49 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of Democrats, who were among...

Related Articles Around the Web
mitch mcconnell

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Now That Trump Is Gone, GOP Demands Presidential Press Conferences

Trump at White House Covid-19 press briefing

Photo by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

After years of defending Donald Trump, Republicans are attacking President Joe Biden for lack of "presidential transparency." But Trump's administration set modern records for holding the fewest press conferences.

Keep reading... Show less
presidential press conferences

Close
Copy link