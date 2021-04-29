Biden Celebrates America 'On The Move Again' As 100th Day Arrives
@AFP
April 29 | 2021
Washington (AFP) - President Joe Biden triumphantly declared that the United States is "on the move again" in a rousing speech to Congress Wednesday, calling for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-pandemic American middle class and give new life to "forgotten" workers. Lauding the success of mass vaccination against Covid-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that "in America, we always get up."
"America is ready for takeoff," said the 46th president. "We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again." Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day...
