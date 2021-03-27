The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New Poll: Biden Approval Rating High With Split By Gender, Race And Education

Joe Biden (Image: Getty)

Through several Gallup polls in the early months of President Joe Biden's administration, approval of the president appears to be split along gender, race and educational lines. While Biden enjoys near unanimous support from Democrats, 96 percent according to Gallup's most recent data, 62 percent of women and 49 percent of men approve of Biden. Also, 64 percent of college graduates approve of Biden while only 51 percent of non-college grads approve. While 89 percent of black Americans and 73 percent of Hispanic Americans approve of Biden, only 45 percent of white Americans do. Gallup also found that Biden's support is centralized in urban areas wi...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
biden approval

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Biden Takes A Victory Lap Around Clueless Beltway Press Corps

President Joe Biden

Reprinted with permission from Press Run

Deep into a five-minute, detailed policy answer about immigration on Thursday, President Joe Biden asked reporters at the White House press conference if he was wading too deeply into the weeds. Biden wanted to know if he was giving too many details and providing too much factual information.

Keep reading... Show less
Biden press conference

Close
Copy link