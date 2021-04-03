The National Memo Logo

New Poll: Biden's Infrastructure Ideas Are Popular, But Partisan Opposition Persists

President Joe Biden

By Chris Kahn NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan is loaded with road repairs, internet upgrades and other initiatives that are widely popular on their own, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, but U.S. public support declines when the initiatives are packed into a Democratic bill and sold as a Biden-backed plan. The March 31-April 1 national opinion poll highlights the challenges facing Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress as they roll out the American Jobs Plan in front of Republican opposition and a hyper-partisan American public. While most Americans,...

build back better

Major League Baseball Pulls All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

Truist Park in Atlanta, GA

Photo by brian_esquire is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. announced on Friday that the league is moving both the 2021 All-Star Game and the MLB draft out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia's new voter suppression law.

georgia voter suppression

