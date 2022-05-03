The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Biden Vows To Protect Women's 'Fundamental' Right To Choose

President Joe Biden

Photo by Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Biden said on Tuesday he does not know whether the leaked Supreme Court draft abortion ruling is genuine or reflects a final decision, but his administration will be ready to respond to protect abortion rights when a ruling is issued.

"I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental," Biden said in a statement, adding that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, elected officials will need to protect a woman's right to choose and voters will need to elect pro-choice officials in November.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

#EndorseThis:  Colbert Wonders Why Trump's Pals Are Such BAD Criminals

Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Allies Over Text-Pose'

i.ytimg.com

After taking a week off due to catching Covid, Stephen Colbert was back at the late night helm and ready to unpack all the January 6 texts from the Trump cabal. Among the deluge of treasonous messages was an exchange between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity, in which the former White House chief of staff encouraged the Fox News host to “stress every vote matters."

“That’s a lot of messages,” said Colbert. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”

Keep reading... Show less
Late Night Comedy

Reporters Group: Online Media Fuel Social Divisions, And Global Tensions

World map showing the different states of press freedom by countries and territories, compiled by Reporters Without Borders
World map showing the different states of press freedom by countries and territories, compiled by Reporters Without Borders

London (AFP) - Unregulated online content has spread disinformation and propaganda that have amplified political divisions, fanned international tensions and even contributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a media watchdog said Tuesday.

Reporters Without Borders, widely known by its French acronym RSF, presented its findings in the 2022 edition of its annual World Press Freedom Index.

Keep reading... Show less
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "894220957171318784", contdata: { title: "Biden says he will be ready to protect 'fundamental' right to choose", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1651585873", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>