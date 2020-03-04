Biden Surges On Super Tuesday, Wins 9 States Including Texas

Joe Biden scored nine victories in Super Tuesday primaries across the country, from Massachusetts and Minnesota to a wholly unexpected victory in Texas. The former vice president’s main rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, won California, the evening’s biggest prize, but faltered in Texas and other states he was predicted to win.

In addition to Texas, Biden swept the South with victories in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia as well as Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma. Sanders also won Utah, Colorado, and his home state of Vermont. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fared poorly, placing third in her home state behind Sanders.

While the California prize may or may not allow Sanders to maintain his delegate lead when all the votes are apportioned, Biden’s stunning comeback since his South Carolina win last Saturday has upended the contest. Super Tuesday’s result reportedly forced former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to reconsider his campaign. After spending roughly $600 million to launch his bid, the former New York mayor bagged only four delegates in American Samoa.