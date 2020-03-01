fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Sunday, March 01, 2020

Biden Wins Big In South Carolina Primary With Nearly 50 Percent

National Memo March 1, 2020
Bolstered by an enormous turnout of African-American voters, Joe Biden scored an overwhelming victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday. With all precincts reporting, the former vice president won nearly half the total vote, trailed badly by Bernie Sanders in second place with about 20 percent.

Behind the Vermont senator in third place was billionaire activist Tom Steyer, whose vast spending in South Carolina won him only 11 percent. Shortly before the full returns came in, Steyer announced that he will suspend his campaign. Trailing behind him were Pete Buttigieg with eight percent and Elizabeth Warren with seven percent.

Biden revived his campaign in South Carolina after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second place to Sanders in Nevada. With 14 state primaries on Super Tuesday this week, the 2020 campaign will pivot into a nationwide contest.

He delivered a rousing address to supporters.

