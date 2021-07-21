The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Study: Right-Wing Media Promote Conspiracies And Distrust In Health Officials

Conservative Media Leads To Distrust In Health Officials, Belief In Conspiracy Theories

People who regularly consume conservative media, like Fox News and Newsmax, are much more likely to believe in Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, and less likely to trust public health officials, according to a study by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

The survey, conducted in June, found that though the general public's trust in the Covid vaccine went up -- 78 percent in June compared to 74 percent in April -- the more ideologically conservative someone is, the "less likely" they are to believe it is safer to get the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Axios.

Fauci Slams ‘Lying’ Rand Paul Over False Pandemic Accusation

Sen. Rand Paul has been attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci for months, and on Tuesday the esteemed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) fought back.

