Massive Capitol Police Presence Greets Sparse Crowd At Far-Right Rally

Protesters gather for the Capitol Hill rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack

Photo by Yuri Gripas/TNS

A muscular police presence met a sparse crowd of right-wing protesters who headed to Capitol Hill on Saturday to support suspects in the deadly January 6 assault on Congress. Cops in heavy riot gear stood guard as around 400 people gathered on a grassy field at the foot of the Capitol. A podium above the crowd hosted far-right speakers, who complained about the treatment of defendants in the harrowing January attack. The Capitol Police, who promised a robust security plan after incurring criticism in connection with the January siege, shared an image on social media ahead of the rally that s...

Trump Kids, Mnuchin Cost Taxpayers $1.7M For Secret Service Protection In 2021

Steven Mnuchin

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump's executive order requiring the U.S. Secret Service to continue guarding his children and key members within his administration comes with a hefty price tag: $1.7 million, according to the Washington Post.

‘Keep Lining Up Body Bags’: GOP Governor Warns On Vaccine Refusal

Gov. Jim Justice

Photo by Governor Jim Justice (Public domain

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has a message for the residents in his state that refuse to get vaccinated.

