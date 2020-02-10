fbpx

Conway vs. Conway: ‘Pure Gaslighting’ On Vindman Dismissal From NSC

David Badash February 10, 2020
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Kellyanne Conway is trying to smooth over President Donald Trump’s firing of Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and his brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, from the National Security Council, by claiming they were not fired at all.

Her husband, prominent conservative attorney George Conway, isn’t having it, appearing to call her remarks “gaslighting.”

The senior counselor to the president told Fox & Friends Monday morning it’s “typical” for someone from the NSC to be reassigned. She did not mention his brother was fired as well, nor did she note they were escorted out of the White House complex like criminals.

Fox & Friends co-Host Steve Doocy agreed with Kellyanne’s take, after kicking off the segment by saying the Vindmans had been fired.

“They didn’t get fired, they just got relocated,” Doocy offered.

“This is very typical in a White House to have a detailee [sic] for a temporary period of time who then returns to what their full-time job is,” she added, which is inaccurate. Conway is attempting to say that Vindman was only working at the NSC part-time, which is false.

Although he did not mention her by name, George Conway weighed in on Twitter, with what appears to be a direct attack on Kellyanne Conway’s Fox News remarks.

