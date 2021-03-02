The National Memo Logo

Cuomo Sends Formal Referral Allowing Probe Of Misconduct Claims

New York State Attorney General Letitia James

Photo by Byron Smith/New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally invited an inquiry Monday into sexual misconduct allegations made against him by a pair of former staffers, allowing New York Attorney General Letitia James to choose a private law firm to spearhead the probe. An official referral letter was sent to James’ office a day after a whiplash-inducing round of competing statements were released by both offices about the scope and oversight of such an inquiry. “Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation ...

New Photos Indicates Oath Keepers Prepared To Enter Capitol With Weapons

@wallein

Trump-supporting rioters storm the Capitol building on January 6, 2021

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A local Virginia news outlet is publishing previously unseen photos taken by staff in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. The images reportedly show a group of men "loitering near the Marine Corps War Memorial," with a view of the Capitol building. According to the report, the men stood around a small parking area, their SUVs and out-of-state plates conspicuous enough that Arlington County police were notified by passersby of their presence. According to ARLnow.com, which published the images, one of the pickup trucks in the parking area where the men loitered was left running with a "large toolbox in the back."

