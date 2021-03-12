The National Memo Logo

Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand Urge Gov. Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Sen, Kirsten Gillibrand

NEW YORK – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the most powerful New Yorker in Congress, joined fellow Empire State Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over allegations that he subjected several women to sexual harassment. In a joint statement, the Democratic senators lauded the “brave” women who have accused Cuomo of a range of sexual misconduct, with the most serious allegation being that he forcibly groped a staffer under her blouse at the Executive Mansion in Albany last year. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegati...

A Real 'Infrastructure Week' Is Coming -- And May Last A Decade

Schema for a new electric grid

Soon enough, America will once again mark "infrastructure week" — except that next time, the catchphrase popularized by former President Donald Trump might become more than a late-night-comic's punchline. Now that President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leadership have enacted the American Rescue Plan, providing $1.9 trillion to support families, health care and education needs, their anticipated next step is the fulfillment of Trump's unkept promise to rebuild the country's transportation, energy and environmental systems.

Whether Trump ever intended to actually create or even propose a real infrastructure program is as mysterious as anything else about his state of mind. He was once a construction executive, after all, and he did sincerely try to put up that idiotic border wall.

infrastructure week

