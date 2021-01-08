The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

'The Day That Broke The GOP': Republicans Abandon Trump In Wake Of MAGA Riot

@jarrell_zach

Republicans Pulling Their Support For Trump After MAGA Riots

Yesterday was an embarrassing day to be an American.

Armed terrorists in support of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to confirm Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. If that weren't humiliating enough, the president stood by these people, as they disrupted a Constitutional process that has taken place since the beginning of our country. And the worst part is President Trump responded by telling them, "We love you."

