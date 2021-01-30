<p> Fox host Tucker Carlson ignored what Mackey's actual charges claim and instead shouted that Mackey had merely "hurt [the] feelings" of liberals. Carlson said that Mackey's arrest was proof that the First Amendment is "effectively suspended," and he declared that "we are clearly living under some form of martial law at the moment."</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><p> Video fileVideo Player<video src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/static/D8Video/2021/01/27/FNCHD_Tucker%20Carlson%20Tonight_2021-01-27-08_00_01-PM-3.mp4" style="box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: baseline; height: 367.844px; width: 653.953px;"></video>00:00<span></span>03:22SHARE</p><br/><p>Carlson was flatly pushing lies. He either didn't read the <a href="https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/social-media-influencer-charged-election-interference-stemming-voter-disinformation-campaign#:~:text=%E2%80%9CWhat%20Mackey%20allegedly%20did%20to,trust%20in%20our%20electoral%20processes.&text=The%20image%20included%20the%20following%20text%3A%20%E2%80%9CAvoid%20the%20Line." target="_blank">one-page Department of Justice press release</a> explaining the charges of voter disinformation or decided to just flat-out lie given that his own network argues <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/judge-tosses-suit-trump-affair-story-fox-news-tucker-carlson/" target="_blank">no reasonable viewer</a> takes him seriously anyway. Mackey's posts solicited people to text a specific number to vote, and there is evidence a large number of them did. There are no "meme" or "LOLz" exceptions for breaking the law.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>It wasn't just Carlson either. Far-right figures <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3926721" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">coalesced</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3926716" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">around</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3926706" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3926701" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">idea</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3926696" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that</a> Mackey's arrest was political, part of a "war on Trump supporters" by the Biden administration. Michael Tracey, best known for <a href="https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/news/a55459/maxine-waters-michael-tracey/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">surviving a close encounter</a> with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3926711" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">derided the charges</a> as well.</p><p>Mackey had a long history of explicit bigotry that Carlson simply elided. Carlson failed to mention that under his "Vaughn" pseudonym, Mackey amassed a large following on social media through which he became a <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-white-nationalist-troll-ricky-vaughn_n_5ac53167e4b09ef3b2432627?guccounter=1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">prominent source</a> of white nationalist and anti-Semitic content.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p>"Vaughn" at one point <a href="https://heavy.com/news/2016/10/ricky-vaughn-free-ricky-hashtag-twitter-trending-banned-alt-right-personality-real-name-personality-anonymous-interview-background-controversy-donald-trump-milo-yiannopoulos/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">spoke of his support</a> for creating all-white communities and the <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/maga-trolls/twitter-restores-accounts-white-supremacists" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shunning</a> of interracial marriages "to maintain our unique culture and racial heritage." Mackey rebranded as a pro-Trump account in 2016, <a href="http://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/static/uploader/image/2016/12/11/vaughn-1.jpg" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">promoting</a> <a href="http://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/static/uploader/image/2016/12/11/vaughn-2.jpg" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">content</a> <a href="http://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/static/uploader/image/2016/12/11/vaughn-3.jpg" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that</a> pushes fear of Muslim refugees and other immigrants, and <a href="http://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/static/uploader/image/2016/12/11/vaughn-5.jpg" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">supported</a> <a href="http://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/static/uploader/image/2016/12/11/vaughn-4.jpg" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Donald Trump's</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/research/2015/12/02/conservative-media-defend-donald-trumps-debunke/207179" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lie</a> that thousands of American Muslims celebrated the 9/11 attacks in New Jersey.</p><p><img alt="Ricky Vaughn 1" src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/01/28/pasted%20image%200.png?itok=kD9B0e2K"/></p><p>It would be hard for Carlson not to have an idea of Mackey's history given that if you simply ran a Google search for his name, you would <a href="https://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/news/local/vermont/2018/04/06/vt-parents-devastated-after-huffpost-identifies-white-nationalist/493525002/" target="_blank">find</a> <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-white-nationalist-troll-ricky-vaughn_n_5ac53167e4b09ef3b2432627" target="_blank">multiple</a> <a href="https://middleburycampus.com/38402/news/alumnus-revealed-as-alt-right-troll/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">profiles</a> <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2020/08/24/donald-trump-jr-pictured-we-build-wall-event-neo-nazi-collaborator-jack-posobiec" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">and</a> <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ryanmac/clearview-ai-nypd-facial-recognition" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reports</a> that examined his white nationalist views.</p><p>It's unclear why Carlson didn't acknowledge what is plainly obvious. Maybe he didn't want to alienate <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/tucker-carlson/leaked-chat-messages-show-members-white-supremacist-group-identity-evropa-are" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">his</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/tucker-carlson/tucker-carlson-hero-these-white-supremacist-podcasts" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">core</a> <a href="https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/josephbernstein/tucker-carlson-fox-news-daily-stormers-favorite-pundit" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">audience</a>, or maybe he is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/10/media/tucker-carlson-writer-blake-neff/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">still on the hunt for a new head writer</a>.</p>
