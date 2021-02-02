The National Memo Logo

House Democrats Prepare To Boot Rep. Greene From Committees

@amylieumedia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

House Democrats introduced a resolution on Monday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her House committee assignments, following reports that Greene had backed a call for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be killed.

