<p>Greene <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07-fFsPM2D4" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">made the comments</a> on February 27, the second day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Florida, in one of the event's side sessions.</p><p><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/521143187?dnt=1&app_id=122963" style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; height: 360px;" title="MTG Guan 02-27-2021"></iframe></p><p>"We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America. Not for, what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever," said Greene.</p><p>Guam has been a part of the United States <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/treaty-of-paris-ends-spanish-american-war" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">since 1899</a>, ceded to the United States by Spain in accordance with the Treaty of Paris that ended the Spanish-American War in 1898.</p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>People born in Guam <a href="https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1407" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">are U.S. citizens</a>. More than 160,000 Americans <a href="https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/5-things-likely-didnt-know-guam" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">live in Guam</a>, and 7,000 members of the American military are stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base on the island.</p><p>While citizens of Guam cannot vote in presidential elections, in 2020 Republicans in the territory caucused during the primaries and awarded <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/elections/results/primaries/republican/guam/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">9 delegates</a> to Donald Trump, helping him to secure the Republican presidential nomination.</p>
<p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
