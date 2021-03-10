<p>On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee <a href="https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1369385803919556609" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> a video noting that it has been "49 days without a Biden press conference."</p><p>"Every day Pres. Biden goes without a press conference, he sets a new modern record for a lack of presidential transparency," they charged.</p><p>Trump's former White House press secretary — turned Fox <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/media/kayleigh-mcenany-joins-fox-news-rcna327" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">commentator</a> — Kayleigh McEnany launched a similar attack on the new administration last week.</p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>"Where's Joe? It's been 41 days, at this point President Trump had had multiple press appearances, press conferences. President Barack Obama had as well," she <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/kayleigh-mcenany-joe-biden-press-conferences-donald-trump-barack-obama-1573400" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told</a> Fox News.</p><p>This claim is highly misleading. While Trump held his first formal solo press conference on Feb. 16, 2017 — nearly a month into his lone term — he gave exactly <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/12/22/trump-held-only-one-press-conference-year-his-predecessors-had-way-more/976675001/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">zero more</a> over his entire first year. His then-spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders <a href="https://americanindependent.com/sarah-sanders-trump-hasnt-held-a-press-conference-in-320-days-because-he-has-twitter/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">claimed</a> in early 2018 that more were unnecessary because Trump frequently communicated with the public "through Twitter."</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div>
<p>According to the American Presidency Project, Trump gave the <a href="https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/statistics/data/presidential-news-conferences" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">fewest</a> in the first year of his administration of any president dating back to Calvin Coolidge.</p><p>He gave just nine solo press conferences over the first three years of his administration, before giving 35 in his pandemic-plagued final year.</p><p>Biden has not yet given a solo press conference but has <a href="https://factba.se/biden/transcripts/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">repeatedly</a> taken press questions in less formal settings.</p><p>Moreover, Biden's administration has been providing daily press briefings. Press secretary Jen Psaki <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">takes questions</a> from reporters at each, representing the administration.</p><p>The Trump White House repeatedly set <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/white-house-sets-record-longest-span-press-briefings/story?id=60472803" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">records</a> for the longest gaps between press briefings. In <a href="https://theconversation.com/trump-white-house-goes-300-days-without-a-press-briefing-why-thats-unprecedented-130164" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">one period</a> in 2019 and 2020, the administration went more than 300 days without a formal briefing.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div>
<p>Over that time, Stephanie Grisham <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/politics/stephanie-grisham-press-secretary-briefing-melania-trump/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">held the title</a> of White House press secretary for more than nine months without ever giving a single press briefing. Last January, two authors <a href="https://americanindependent.com/stephanie-grisham-press-secretary-donald-trump-charity-white-house-barack-obama/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">offered</a> to donate $200,000 to charity if she gave even one briefing. She still refused.</p><p>Though Trump often called himself the "most transparent" president in history and took occasional questions at impromptu press gaggles outside the White House, his administration also attempted to restrict access to unfriendly reporters, <a href="https://www.cjr.org/the_media_today/white-house-press-passes.php" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">revoking</a> press passes from several White House journalists.</p><p>"We look forward to holding a full formal press conference, but in the meantime the president takes questions from the reporters covering the White House regularly, including this morning," Psaki <a href="https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/biden-under-increasing-media-spotlight-for-lack-of-news-conferences/KMZDG4EQHRE2FCS6KUFCWG6QX4/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told CNN</a> last week. "And his focus day in and day out is on getting the pandemic under control and putting people back to work. That's what people elected him to do."</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less