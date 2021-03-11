<p>A Pew Research Center <a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2021/03/09/broad-public-support-for-coronavirus-aid-package-just-a-third-say-it-spends-too-much/pp_2021-03-09_covid-aid-package_00-02/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">poll</a> released on Tuesday found that 57 percent of Americans believe the Biden administration made a "good faith effort" to work with Republicans on the mammoth pandemic relief legislation. Forty percent said they did not believe the administration had made such an effort.</p><p>Among Democrats, the number of those polled who answered yes to the question was unsurprisingly high — 87 percent. Among Republicans, that figure was much lower, at just 23 percent.</p>
<p>Asked if Republican leaders did the same with the administration, just 42 percent of total respondents said yes and 55 percent said no.</p><p>Biden <a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/legislation/2021/01/20/president-biden-announces-american-rescue-plan/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">announced</a> in January that he would ask Congress to approve the $1.9 trillion legislation to provide $1,400 relief checks for most Americans; unemployment benefits to those out of work due to the pandemic; tax cuts for working families; and hundreds of billions more in funding to help schools reopen safely, assist cash-strapped state and local governments, and improve coronavirus vaccination and testing.</p>
<p>From the beginning, Republicans opposed the legislation; not a single one voted for it at any step of the process.</p><p>On February 1, ten Senate Republicans <a href="https://americanindependent.com/president-joe-biden-republican-senators-covid-19-pandemic-relief-bills-funding/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">countered</a> with a proposal that would have given Biden less than a third of what he requested, saying they were doing so "in the spirit of bipartisanship and unity." Biden <a href="https://americanindependent.com/voters-polls-joe-biden-republicans-coronavirus-relief-bill-american-rescue-plan-support/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">hosted</a> them at the White House for a lengthy meeting, but made clear he would not accept an insufficient bill.</p><p>Rather than suggest an alternative that was closer to what Biden had asked for, GOP lawmakers then began a campaign to attack the bill as too partisan.</p><p>After blocking a House-passed $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate last year, Republicans tried to rewrite history and <a href="https://americanindependent.com/republicans-complain-covid-19-relief-bill-congress-bipartisan/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pretend</a> that congressional coronavirus efforts had always been bipartisan.</p>
<p>In reality, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell <a href="https://americanindependent.com/senate-gop-john-thune-covid-relief-filibuster-democrats-senate/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refused</a> to consider <em>any</em> relief legislation at all from May until September, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/05/us/politics/mcconnell-stimulus-talks-coronavirus.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">calling</a> this "the reasonable thing to do" and claiming, "It allowed us to learn the coronavirus didn't mysteriously disappear."</p><p>After Congress passed less than a trillion in relief in December, Senate Republican Whip John Thune made clear that his party would try to block any further relief under Biden.</p><p>Seizing on Biden's inaugural address call for "<a href="https://americanindependent.com/joe-biden-unity-republicans-bipartisanship/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unity</a>," Republicans <a href="https://twitter.com/GOPLeader/status/1369299591489806345" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">accused</a> the new <a href="https://twitter.com/RepArrington/status/1366432425820176389" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">president</a> and the Democratic <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1366017648723656707" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">majorities</a> in Congress of somehow <a href="https://twitter.com/RepJeffDuncan/status/1364260599639728135" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">breaking</a> that <a href="https://twitter.com/RepLizCheney/status/1359583654419259397" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">promise</a> by proceeding with the $1.9 trillion legislation against their wishes.</p><p>Then, after unanimously trying to block the bill, Republicans <a href="https://americanindependent.com/republicans-democrats-congress-american-rescue-plan-covid-relief-bipartisan/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">denounced</a> it as not "bipartisan" enough.</p><p>While the bill met partisan disagreement in the Congress, it proved popular among voters in both parties.</p><p>A Morning Consult/Politico <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshDorner/status/1369637725431808000" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">poll</a>, released Wednesday, found 75 percent of registered voters support the $1.9 trillion relief plan — 18 percent are against it.</p><p>Among Republican voters, 59 percent support the bill and just 35 percent oppose.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
