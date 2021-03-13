The National Memo Logo

How Trump’s Narcissim Undermines The National Vaccination Campaign

@alexvhenderson

Former President Trump at a White House coronavirus briefing in 2020

Photo by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In a new ad that is part of a public health campaign from the Ad Council, four of the United States' five living ex-presidents — Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republican George W. Bush — can be seen urging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as a vaccine is available to them. But one former president is missing from the ad: Donald Trump.

