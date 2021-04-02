<p>On Monday, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei declared a "state of prevention" in response to rumors, which first began circulating on anti-immigrant sites in February, of one potential caravan, which was said to be approaching the Guatemalan border from Honduras. As Reuters <a href="https://www.voanews.com/usa/vp-harris-guatemalas-giammattei-discuss-immigration" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>, a few hundred Hondurans were indeed set to travel to the Guatemalan border on their way to the United States, but that group had been mostly dispersed by Tuesday.</p>
<p>Republicans have pounced on the opportunity to link the various groups to President Joe Biden.</p><p>Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went on the offense, <a href="https://twitter.com/RepBoebert/status/1375152946191728644" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeting</a> on March 25, "Reporter: 'What will you do to stop incentivizing illegal immigrants?' Biden: 'A journey of a thousand miles starts with the first step.' What is that? The slogan for the Biden caravan from Guatemala?"</p>
<p>Biden was actually quoting a proverb from the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, who taught that long, arduous journeys or tasks must all begin with simple but meaningful actions.</p><p>Then, on Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) <a href="https://twitter.com/TomCottonAR/status/1377287545508233219" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a>, "The Biden Border Crisis is creating chaos and threatening the borders of multiple countries," linking to an Associated Press article about Guatemala's announcement.</p><p>Cotton was using news of the caravan to push the narrative of a "crisis" at the border caused by the Biden administration and its reversal of Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies. Researchers have <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/03/23/theres-no-migrant-surge-us-southern-border-heres-data/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> there is no evidence of such a crisis or that Biden's decisions led to it.</p><p>Other Republicans have been revamping the anti-immigrant "caravan" talking point to push the border "crisis" narrative.</p>
<p>Sen. Ron Johnson <a href="https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1369034475393400837" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on March 8, "A caravan a day. Those are the numbers we are seeing right now at the border. We do not have the facilities to handle this. This is the tip of the iceberg of a crisis caused by President Biden's policies."</p><p>"I fear that we will soon see caravan after caravan again forming in the Northern Triangle countries and headed toward the United States," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) <a href="https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/1369449926149611521" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> similarly on March 9.</p><p>Experts say the racist myth of a "caravan" invading the United States is not rooted in reality but is mostly a xenophobic talking point meant to fear-monger about immigrants more broadly.</p><p>"This vitriol against the caravan of Central Americans and Mexicans on their way to the U.S. border was cruel electioneering, no more," anthropologist and researcher J.P. Linstroth <a href="https://napavalleyregister.com/opinion/letters/commentary-myths-on-race-and-the-invasion-of-the-caravan-horde/article_b81a5494-f6a5-530c-be36-9705e8d059dc.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote</a> in a 2018 op-ed, when Republicans first began rolling out the "caravan" narrative ahead of the midterm elections. "These people are poor and are fleeing horrific violence in their home countries."</p><p>Linstroth noted that U.S. intervention in civil wars in Central America during the 1980s had caused instability in the region that carries on to this day.</p><p>Furthermore, he said, immigrants often travel in caravans simply as a form of protection.</p><p>"Traveling in numbers makes the journey safer for these migrants. Often migrants are commonly victims of real threats of violence along the way — murder, rape, and robbery," Linstroth said.</p><p>In a phone interview, Leo Chavez, distinguished professor of anthropology at the University of California, Irvine, further underscored the extreme risks immigrants face on the journey from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border.</p><p>"You become commodities for people who want to take advantage of you," he said, noting threats of theft, sexual assault, and kidnapping were common realities for those making the trek.</p><p>Chavez said traveling in a caravan gave immigrants safety in numbers.</p><p>"Unfortunately, because they do that as a way to protect themselves, the image that's created, that's usable and weaponizable is that it becomes a metaphor for a whole bunch of people moving towards the U.S. en masse. And they use it like an invasion," he said.</p><p>Leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, Republicans and Trump employed the "caravan" rhetoric as part of the <a href="https://americanindependent.com/republicans-fox-news-joe-biden-immigration-reforms-caravan-us-mexico-border/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tactic to scare voters</a>. At the time, they presented a message of impending doom, claiming in racist terms that such an <a href="https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/trump-calls-migrant-caravans-invasion-at-id547721354" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"invasion"</a> would overtake the country.</p><p>The broader electorate ultimately rejected that xenophobic fear-mongering: Republicans <a href="https://americanindependent.com/republicans-racism-2018-midterms-crushed-them/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lost 40 seats</a> in the House and the majority in that chamber that year.</p><p>Following the elections, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/04/politics/migrant-caravans-trump-immigration/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">mentions</a> of the caravans died down, only <a href="https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-01-24/in-turning-back-caravans-mexico-becomes-trumps-wall" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">resurfacing</a> again briefly in 2020, ahead of the presidential election and amid the coronavirus pandemic.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
