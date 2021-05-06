The National Memo Logo

What? Arizona ‘Audit’ Observers Required To Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements

Subpoenaed 2020 general election ballots in Maricopa County being delivered to the Arizona Senate.

Screenshot from official Maricopa County Elections Department Twitter (@MaricopaVote)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Volunteers who observed the Republican-backed audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., were required to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to ABC-15.

