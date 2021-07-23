The National Memo Logo

Gaetz And Greene 'America First' Tour Is A Fundraising Disaster

@alexvhenderson

Reps. Matt Gaetz, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene on their "America First" tour.

Photo from Rep. Matt Gaetz's verified Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

At a time when Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is facing a federal sex trafficking investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has jumped to his defense and joined forces with him for a fundraising tour. The far-right MAGA Republicans are both aggressive fundraisers, repeatedly stressing their unwavering devotion to former President Donald Trump. But according to Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger, the Gaetz/Greene tour has "spent four times as much as" it has raised.

Cheney Backs Pelosi's Rejection Of GOP Extremists For Jan. 6 Panel

Cheney Backs Pelosi Rejection Of GOP Extremists For Jan. 6 Panel

Photo by USDAgov is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) had choice words for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, accusing him of doing everything in his power to block a legitimate investigation into the January 6 attack at the Capitol.

Keep reading... Show less
