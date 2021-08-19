The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
election redistricting

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Terror Experts Warn Census Data May Spur White Nationalist Violence

americanindependent.com

The U.S. Census Bureau released its data from the 2020 decennial survey last week, which revealed, among other findings, that the white population in the country is declining.

White supremacist and extremist groups on the messaging platform Telegram quickly latched onto the news, ratcheting up their racist rhetoric in an attempt to recruit new followers, prompting experts who track extremist movements to warn that it could lead to an uptick in violence from such groups.

Keep reading... Show less
census data

Why Americans Can’t Have Nice Things

@DavidCayJ
www.dcreport.org

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

All the recrimination-filled reporting and commentary about how fast Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after President Joe Biden made the courageous decision to finish withdrawing our troops misses a much more important story.

This story concerns why Americans can't have nice things anymore while our main economic competitor China does and is investing in a lucrative and influential future.

Keep reading... Show less
wasteful war spending
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}