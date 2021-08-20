The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Trump’s Brilliant Plan? Bomb Our Afghan Bases,Then Withdraw US Troops

Former President Trump speaks to US troops in Afghanistan.

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With the Taliban now in total control of Afghanistan for the first time since 2001, former President Donald Trump is claiming that President Joe Biden deserves all of the blame — failing to acknowledge Biden was essentially following Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plan for withdrawing U.S. troops from that country, although at a slower pace. And Trump is being mocked unmercifully on Twitter for his ludicrous statements.

Pompeo’s Hometown Paper Roasts His Afghan Hypocrisy

Mike Pompeo speaks to US troops in Afghanistan.

Photo by U.S. Department of State (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With Afghanistan having been taken over by the Taliban, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slamming President Joe Biden for withdrawing U.S. troops from the country — neglecting to mention that Biden was essentially following the Pompeo/Donald Trump plan for withdrawal, although at a slower pace. The Kansas City Star's editorial board, in a scathing editorial published on August 18, slams Pompeo's total hypocrisy.

