The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
taliban takeover

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

‘They’ve Lost Control Of The Mob’: Trump Booed For Boosting Vaccination

@honeycombmoms

'They've Lost Control Of The Mob': Trump Booed For Boosting Vaccination

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

You know we've reached a low point as a country when even the loyal-to-a-deadly-and-illogical-fault supporters of former President Donald Trump boo him when he recommends vaccinations against COVID-19. "I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do, but I recommend take the vaccines," the former president said at a rally on Saturday in Cullman, Alabama. "I did it. It's good." The crowd responded with boos.

Keep reading... Show less
trump vaccination​

‘Elephant In The Room’ Is How Trump Harms Republican Prospects

2020 Million MAGA March

Photo by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

As the Republican Party looks to restructure after former President Donald Trump's damning defeat in 2020, many leaders and lawmakers within the party are setting their sights on the White House. However, there is just one problem: they are ignoring the big 'elephant in the room,' according to author Ben Jacobs in New York magazine.

Keep reading... Show less
2024 gop prospects
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}