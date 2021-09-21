The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

taliban takeover

Democrats Reveal Plan To Suspend Debt L​​imit, Avert Republican Ruin

Washington (AFP) - Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised.

The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30.

debt limit plan
