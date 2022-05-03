The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Jeff Danziger

Trucker ‘Convoy’ Arrives In Northwest Amid Random Gunfire And Political Confusion

'Peoples Convoy' trucks approach overpass

Youtube Screenshot

One month after trundling out of Washington, D.C., with nothing but a few Ted Cruz photo ops under their belt, the “People’s Convoy” protest—a sort of rolling roadshow of far right-wing “Patriot” grievance, modeled after the truckers’ protest that shut down Ottawa in February—is still going, sort of, and can’t figure out when to call things quits.

The whole affair took on ominous undertones this weekend when, upon reaching the Pacific Northwest, shots were fired after protesters attempted harassing them from a freeway overpass. A badly organized rally in Olympia the next day was just a circus of far-right conspiracism and extremism. And at its end, the convoy organizers announced they intend to return to D.C., and this time they “mean business.”

Georgia Grand Jury Officially Opens Trump Probe

@Rebekah_Sager

Fani Willis

Youtube Screenshot

The investigation into a call former President Trump made to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden just got a whole lot more real.

On Monday, prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office began choosing residents for a special purpose grand jury. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the jury will comprise 23 Fulton County residents and three alternates.

