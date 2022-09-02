The National Memo Logo

With Senate GOP Campaign Failing, Scott Angrily Attacks McConnell

Sen. Rick Scott

Youtube Screenshot

With 64 days to go until the 2022 midterm elections, the guy the Republicans picked to take back the Senate is ... declaring war on Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. That’s a strategy, I guess.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is fired up. He wrote a scathing tirade op-ed in the conservative rag The Washington Examiner that’s a very thinly veiled attack on McConnell, who told reporters earlier this month that Republicans have a “candidate quality” issue.

Rick Scott

Trump Vows 'Full Pardons' With Apologies To January 6 Defendants

@alexvhenderson

Former President Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Almost 20 months have passed since the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and federal cases involving rioters who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol Building that day continue to be prosecuted by the Department of Justice — much to the chagrin of former President Donald Trump. During a September 1 appearance on far-rightist Wendy Bell’s online radio show, Trump promised to give “full pardons” to the January 6 rioters if he becomes president again.

Trump said of the prosecutions, “It’s a disgrace what they’re done to them. What they’ve done to these people, it’s disgraceful. They’re firemen, they’re policemen, they’re people in the military.”

january 6th
