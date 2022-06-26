The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Democratic Women Demand Biden, Congress Move To Protect Abortion Rights

By David Morgan and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leading Democratic women called on President Joe Biden and Congress on Sunday to protect abortion rights nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in a ruling that has heightened political tensions between the federal government and states.

Two Democratic progressives, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, urged Biden to use federal land as a safe haven for abortion in states that ban or severely restrict the practice, after the high court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that had recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

"Forcing women to carry pregnancies against their will, will kill them," Ocasio-Cortez said on NBC's Meet the Press program.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams urged Democrats in Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law by casting aside the U.S. Senate filibuster rule that enabled Republicans to block such an effort last month.

"We know that the rights to choose should not be divvied up amongst states, and that the sinister practice of taking constitutional rights and allowing each state to decide the quality of your citizenship is wrong," Abrams told CNN's State of the Union.

"I would reject the notion that this is the will of the people," she said in a separate interview on Fox News Sunday.

Democrats also urged Biden to defend women's access to a pill used for medical abortion, against state efforts to ban its availability, a major new legal fight that his administration indicated it would take on.

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said her state, one of 13 conservative states with "trigger" abortion bans now in effect or soon to activate, will stick to its prohibition on mailed abortion pills.

"What the Supreme Court said was that the Constitution does not give a woman the right to have an abortion. That means that at each state they will make the decision how they handle these situations," Noem told CBS' Face the Nation. "I love that about this country, that we have a very limited federal government," she said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has filed a lawsuit to stop a severe 1931 state abortion ban from being enforced after the fall of Roe v. Wade, called on the Biden administration to take every possible step to preserve reproductive rights.

"I am urging every pro-choice leader to use every tool in their toolbox. So I'm hopeful and I believe that the Biden administration is going to do that," Whitmer told CBS.

Earlier in June, some 25 Senate Democrats called on Biden to issue an executive order to preserve reproductive rights at the federal level, including making abortion pills more accessible, enabling agencies to provide financial assistance for women to seek abortions in other states and exploring the use of federal lands to provide abortion services in restrictive states.

Ballot Box Battle

About 71 percent of Americans - including majorities of Democrats and Republicans - say decisions about terminating a pregnancy should be left to a woman and her doctor, rather than regulated by the government, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

On Friday, Biden and leading Democrats in Congress sought to use the Supreme Court ruling as a rallying cry for the November midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in the Senate and House of Representatives in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats hope that anger among women voters will allow them to expand their razor-thin majority in the Senate, so that they can reform the 60-vote margin required for most legislation.

But Republican Senator Lindsey Graham predicted the Supreme Court ruling would not impact Senate rules nor November's elections, saying voters are more concerned about inflation, crime and immigration.

"This was won through the ballot box by conservatives, and we're not going to let liberals intimidate the rule of law system to take it away from us," Graham told Fox News Sunday.

"The Senate will hold here. The Senate will not change. The 60 vote requirement for legislation will hold," he said.

(Reporting by David Morgan, David Lawder and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Mary Milliken and Daniel Wallis)


Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How The Supreme Court Is Enabling GOP Authoritarians

Supreme Court of the United States

YouTube Screenshot

A new analysis is explaining the disturbing circumstances surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how the U.S. Supreme Court has morphed into an entity actively working toward authoritarianism.

In a new op-ed published by The Guardian, Jill Filipovic —author of the book, The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness—offered an assessment of the message being sent with the Supreme Court's rollback of the 1973 landmark ruling.

Keep reading... Show less
SCOTUS

Why Ordinary Americans Pay Taxes — But Billionaires Don’t

@paulkiel

Billionaires

YouTube Screenshot

After a year of reporting on the tax machinations of the ultrawealthy, ProPublica spotlights the top tax-avoidance techniques that provide massive benefits to billionaires.

Last June, drawing on the largest trove of confidential American tax data that’s ever been obtained, ProPublica launched a series of stories documenting the key ways the ultrawealthy avoid taxes, strategies that are largely unavailable to most taxpayers. To mark the first anniversary of the launch, we decided to assemble a quick summary of the techniques — all of which can generate tax savings on a massive scale — revealed in the series.

1. The Ultra Wealth Effect

Our first story unraveled how billionaires like Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos were able to amass some of the largest fortunes in history while paying remarkably little tax relative to their immense wealth. They did it in part by avoiding selling off their vast holdings of stock. The U.S. system taxes income. Selling stock generates income, so they avoid income as the system defines it. Meanwhile, billionaires can tap into their wealth by borrowing against it. And borrowing isn’t taxable. (Buffett said he followed the law and preferred that his wealth go to charity; the others didn’t comment beyond a “?” from Musk.)

Keep reading... Show less
Billionaires
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "913843346786844672", contdata: { title: "Democratic women call on Biden, Congress to protect federal abortion rights", numimg: 3, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1656266514", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>