Doctor Who Performed Floyd Autopsy Confirms His Death Was Homicide

@reuters

Dr. Andrew Baker on the witness stand at Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd after last May's deadly arrest explained how he concluded the death was a homicide at the hands of police in testimony on Friday at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial. As jurors studied autopsy photographs, Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County's chief medical examiner, said he stood by the cause of death he determined last year: "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression." In short, Baker ruled that Floyd's heart stopped b...

derek chauvin trial

First GOP Congressman Urges Gaetz To Resign

Rep. Adam Kinziger, left, and Rep. Matt Gaetz

Photo (left) by Hudson Institute is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Photo (right) by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) became the first Republican member of Congress to call for the resignation of Matt Gaetz, the embattled Florida GOP Congressman ensnared in a federal sex trafficking investigation.

matt gaetz scandal

