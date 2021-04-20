Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Second And Third Degree Murder By Minneapolis Jury
April 20 | 2021
Derek Chauvin mugshot (Image: Twitter)
Just ten hours after the defense team representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin rested their case, the jury reached a speedy verdict of guilty of second and third degree murder. The jury also found Chauvin guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury's decision hinged on one interpretation: whether or not Chauvin causes Floyd's death and if his actions were reasonable. Chauvin's defense sought a mistrial verdict from Judge Peter Cahill due to the case's pu...
