Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Second And Third Degree Murder By Minneapolis Jury

Derek Chauvin mugshot (Image: Twitter)

Just ten hours after the defense team representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin rested their case, the jury reached a speedy verdict of guilty of second and third degree murder. The jury also found Chauvin guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury's decision hinged on one interpretation: whether or not Chauvin causes Floyd's death and if his actions were reasonable. Chauvin's defense sought a mistrial verdict from Judge Peter Cahill due to the case's pu...

Ted Nugent, Anti-Masker And Vaccine Skeptic, Gets Covid: ‘I Thought I Was Dying’

Anti-Masker Ted Nugent Gets Covid: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A little over a week ago, reports came out that aging 1970s rock-n-roll hunting enthusiast Ted Nugent was still promoting the concept that the 2019 novel coronavirus was all hype. During an interview posted on Facebook, he asked the question: "You know, I guess I would ask you — because I'm addicted to truth, logic, and common sense — and my commonsense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID one through 18?" Now, I know that as a parent I frequently find myself saying things like "There are no stupid questions," but in this case, well, um. It wasn't a surprising take from a man who has made a career of being ignorant and saying ignorant things. In general, playing his guitar loudly over his ignorance has allowed people to pretend they didn't hear him.

