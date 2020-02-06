fbpx

Thursday, February 06, 2020

#EndorseThis: Colbert Praises Mitt Romney’s Big Moment Of Integrity

National Memo February 6, 2020
Stephen Colbert was probably just as surprised as everyone else when Mitt Romney voted for the first impeachment article. Until that moment, the Utah Republican had seemed like nothing more than a garden-variety political opportunist and no great adornment to the Senate.

But yes, he clearly did listen to the House managers and absorb the fundamentals of the case, which showed that Trump had committed “an appalling abuse of his office.” And his invocation of religious faith as the reason he could not countenance Trump’s misconduct seems to have impressed Colbert.

“I’d still do all those jokes again,” says Colbert, recalling all the moments when he ripped Romney over that dog on the car roof, those binders full of women, and the “corporations are people, too” gaffe.  “But hearing Mitt Romney take his oath to God seriously was like finding water in the desert.”

Let Colbert explain why – it’s both funny and moving.

Just click.

