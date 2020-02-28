EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel’s White House Hand-Washing Video

Like everybody else, Jimmy Kimmel is concerned about the coronavirus emergency. Or like everybody except Donald Trump who, as Kimmel observes, seems chiefly worried by the precipitous market drop and its effect on his re-election prospects.

“It’s virus versus virus right now,” quips the late-night comic.

Kimmel cackles at the notion of Mike Pence leading the government response — and provides his own version of a White House instructional hand-washing video, starring a tiny pair of orange hands and a bucket of Kentucky Fried. From there, he explores the truly comical efforts of the Trump campaign to bamboozle black voters with special “WOKE” merchandise.

He takes a shot at Mike Bloomberg and another at the Conservative Political Action Conference – where they insist that “socialized medicine killed Princess Diana.” But don’t worry – as Kimmel notes reassuringly, the entire roof over CPAC is covered with tinfoil, so they don’t have to wear their hats. And he’s got a Fed Willard cameo, too.

Always hilarious, even in these dire days. Just click.