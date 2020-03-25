EndorseThis: Kimmel Disdains Dan Patrick’s ‘Let ‘Em Die’ Plan

In Jimmy Kimmel’s latest #minilogue, recorded on his front porch, the comic asks viewers to send examples of video art they have created at home (and airs an amusing sample of a #quarantimekiller.)

But the gist of his rap concerns Dan Patrick, who revealed the essence of right-wing ideology on Fox News.

The once obscure and now notorious Patrick is the Texas Republican who told Tucker Carlson that older people, most at risk in the pandemic, should sacrifice their safety – and perhaps their lives – to save the economy from ruin. The entire episode is reminiscent of that infamous 2011 presidential debate when Republican audience members cried “let him die” about a young man without health insurance.

Kimmel isn’t impressed by this logic, nor by Patrick’s acknowledgment that this admonition doesn’t make him “a hero.” (It makes him something else, as Jimmy notes.) Of course Kimmel is equally disturbed by Donald Trump, whose eagerness to “open up the country by Easter” and Trumpian narcissism are on fulsome display this week.

To lighten the mood he also brings us a remote serenade by Dave Matthews, playing a lovely acoustic version of Paul Simon’s “American Tune.”

Click and check in with Jimmy.