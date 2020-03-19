EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Presents “Coronavirus Lament”

Timely as ever, Randy Rainbow releases a new parody perfectly attuned to our dystopian moment. Set to the tune of Adelaide’s Lament from Guys and Dolls – “a person can develop a cold” — The Coronavirus Lament depicts the frustrations and fears of daily life in a pandemic, while noting just how much worse Trump and his coterie of boobs have made it.

Unsurprisingly, he takes special interest in Rainbow nemesis Mike Pence, the gay-negative vice president named to head Trump’s Covid-19 task force. With an eye on the vice president, he warbles:

In other words Just from kissing Trump’s ass by indulging his ego trips, A person can develop chapped lips.

Click and chortle.