Thursday, March 19, 2020

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Presents “Coronavirus Lament”

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Presents “Coronavirus Lament”

National Memo March 19, 2020
 Timely as ever, Randy Rainbow releases a new parody perfectly attuned to our dystopian moment. Set to the tune of Adelaide’s Lament from Guys and Dolls – “a person can develop a cold” — The Coronavirus Lament depicts the frustrations and fears of daily life in a pandemic, while noting just how much worse Trump and his coterie of boobs have made it.

Unsurprisingly, he takes special interest in Rainbow nemesis Mike Pence, the gay-negative vice president named to head Trump’s Covid-19 task force. With an eye on the vice president, he warbles:

In other words

Just from kissing Trump’s ass by indulging his ego trips,

A person can develop chapped lips.

Click and chortle.

