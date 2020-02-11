EndorseThis: Rudy Giuliani’s Latest Conspiracy Theory Targets Obama

Rudy Giuliani is still promoting crazy conspiracy theories about the Bidens – and now he has extended his smear brush to Barack Obama. You see, according to Rudy, Paul Manafort is actually innocent and was framed by agents of Obama and Biden…

On Fox News, Giuliani claims to have three witnesses to their nefarious plotting, and then counts them on his fingers: “One. Two Three.”

This sort of “evidence” doesn’t impress Seth Meyers, who briskly mocks and debunks Giuliani. Not everybody is so skeptical, however: Over at Bill Barr’s Justice Department they’re listening closely to Rudy’s fantasies and taking notes, now that federal prosecutors are recast as presidential stooges rather than law enforcement officers.

“Not only are Republicans pursuing corrupt investigations of their political rivals,” notes Meyers, “but they’re also taking revenge on people who cross Trump” — like Alexander Vindman, the decorated Army lieutenant colonel dismissed from his White House for testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

To Seth, these are just further indications of Trump’s narcissistic, authoritarian personality. And if you can’t see that — well, Jeanine Pirro has a word for you.

Click and laugh.