EndorseThis: Sardonic Schiff Scorches Barr, Nunes, And Trump

Aside from his keen investigative sense and patriotic passion, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) evidently possesses a decent sense of humor.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the House Intelligence Committee chairman spoke of spending “half my day inside Trump’s head” — and how scary it is in there. He burned Attorney General Barr as the president’s “hand-picked hack,” and dismissed the new acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell, as “a lackey of the president.”

Schiff has a few choice words for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), his Intelligence Committee colleague, too – whom Schiff describes poignantly as someone who used to be normal and went nuts by flying too close to Trump.

Calm but cutting, Schiff knows why this president is so dangerous, and he wants every American to get it.

Kimmel deserves credit for hosting him. Just click.