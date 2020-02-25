fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

#EndorseThis: Sardonic Schiff Scorches Barr, Nunes, And Trump

National Memo February 25, 2020
Aside from his keen investigative sense and patriotic passion, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) evidently possesses a decent sense of humor.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the House Intelligence Committee chairman spoke of spending “half my day inside Trump’s head” — and how scary it is in there. He burned Attorney General Barr as the president’s “hand-picked hack,” and dismissed the new acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell, as “a lackey of the president.”

Schiff has a few choice words for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), his Intelligence Committee colleague, too – whom Schiff describes poignantly as someone who used to be normal and went nuts by flying too close to Trump.

Calm but cutting, Schiff knows why this president is so dangerous, and he wants every American to get it.

Kimmel deserves credit for hosting him. Just click.

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

