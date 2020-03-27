EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Snaps Over Trump’s Deadly Narcissism

Everything with Donald Trump is a transaction, whether it’s sending military aid to a wartorn country like Ukraine (remember impeachment?) or providing desperately needed medical equipment to states struck by coronavirus.

“It’s a two-way street,” according to this great statesman, who demands personal tribute from those who want federal help. “They have to treat us well too!”

Wrong, retorts Seth Meyers, broadcasting in social isolation from his home study: “No, they don’t. It’s your job! They don’t owe you anything for doing your job….Imagine being America’s dumbest person, somehow getting to the highest office in the land, and still thinking that you’re owed something.”

Meyers also has little patience with reports that Trump is feeling “isolated” and “bored” in the White House, where he has taken to crashing actual meetings – much to the surprise of his appointees. The Late Night host is recording videos remotely from home, harassed by kids and even a squawking bird.

If Seth is feeling a little crabby in self-quarantine, it’s hard to blame him. At least he’s taking it out on someone who deserves it.

Just click.