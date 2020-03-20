fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Friday, March 20, 2020

#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Tries Italian-Style Singalong In New York

National Memo March 20, 2020
On Manhattan’s Upper West Side, across the harbor in Brooklyn, and in other communities as well, Americans are emulating the brave Italians who have joined in communal sing-alongs to ease the pain and loneliness of social distancing. Some of these songfests have been inspiringly successful, according to The Daily Mail.

But The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, an adopted New Yorker, finds out the hard way what might happen in the big city to someone who steps out onto the balcony and bursts into spontaneous song. It’s hard not to feel sorry for him.

Short, not too sweet, but damn funny. Just click.

