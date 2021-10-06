The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Far-Right Commentator Issues Public Death Threat To Fauci

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Far right extremist commentator Josh Bernstein, an anti-vaxxer who recently contracted COVID after threatening a "lead injection" for anyone who tried to vaccinate him, appears to have issued an obscenity-laden death threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president.

"Let me tell you something, you sick, twisted garden gnome," Bernstein says in the video below which was posted by the watchdog group by Right Wing Watch.

"Okay? Our rights don't come from you. They don't come from the NIH, they don't come from the Center for disinformation control, they don't come from the Wuhan Health Organization, and they certainly don't come from this fraudulent extremist authoritarian regime government, either," Bernstein declared, referring to the National Institutes of Health, and apparently the CDC , the World Health Organization, and the Biden administration.

"They come from God. That's where they come from, and not you, or any government, or any intel person or agency is going to do anything about it," he warned.

"You know, I've always said Patrick Henry had it half right: 'Give me liberty or give me death.' Bullshit. Give me liberty or give you death. That's right. Signed, sealed and fucking delivered. So all I got to say about that. Tread lightly."

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Debt Ceiling: Save The World From Recession By Dumping The Filibuster

Sen. Joe Manchin

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

The Senate will be voting Wednesday to resolve the debt ceiling crisis. Except they won't actually be voting on the debt ceiling. They'll be voting on whether Republicans will allow a floor vote on suspending the debt limit; as of now, it takes 60 votes to pay the nation's bills. Republicans don't want to do so, even though the bills now come due were incurred by their guy, the former squatter in the Oval Office.

That "moderate, bipartisan" Republican, Susan Collins, proved that yet again this week, suggesting a totally unacceptable trade for her vote: If the Democrats would just totally abandon President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, the cornerstone of his first term in office, some Republicans might consider not jeopardizing the global economy.

Keep reading... Show less

More Bad News For Gaetz As Crony’s Sentencing Is Postponed Again

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A well-known former federal prosecutor is weighing in on the latest news about ex-Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts including the sex trafficking of a minor.

Greenberg, a close friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who he once called his "wingman," has been awaiting sentencing. He was originally charged with 33 criminal counts, but in May entered into a plea agreement.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}