fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Fox News Poll Shows Majority To Impeach, Host ‘Stunned’

Impeachment Media Newsletter Poll Top News

Fox News Poll Shows Majority To Impeach, Host ‘Stunned’

David Badash December 16, 2019
Share
Brian Kilmeade

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade confessed Monday morning his surprise a brand new Fox News poll reveals a majority of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached. Kilmeade also incorrectly reported the numbers in the poll, downplaying just how bad they are for the president.

“A Fox poll came out and I was stunned by this,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “It says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached. I was stunned to see the number because I thought that things were trending away” from impeachment.

The Fox News poll reveals not 50 percent but actually 54 percent want Trump impeached. 50 percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, so Kilmeade delivered the information incorrectly, favoring Trump.

“Although the president’s approval rating did tick up in the poll, so it’s almost like a split personality,” Kilmeade added, which is nonsensical.

Watch:

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

Democratic Holdout Cunningham Says He’ll Vote To Impeach
Cody Fenwick December 17, 2019
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.