Fox News Poll Shows Majority To Impeach, Host ‘Stunned’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade confessed Monday morning his surprise a brand new Fox News poll reveals a majority of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached. Kilmeade also incorrectly reported the numbers in the poll, downplaying just how bad they are for the president.

“A Fox poll came out and I was stunned by this,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “It says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached. I was stunned to see the number because I thought that things were trending away” from impeachment.

The Fox News poll reveals not 50 percent but actually 54 percent want Trump impeached. 50 percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, so Kilmeade delivered the information incorrectly, favoring Trump.

“Although the president’s approval rating did tick up in the poll, so it’s almost like a split personality,” Kilmeade added, which is nonsensical.

Watch:

Brian Kilmeade is "stunned" by a Fox News poll showing that 50% of America wants Trump impeached & removed, because he "thought that things were trending away [from impeachment.]" pic.twitter.com/6w8aUX3hwL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 16, 2019