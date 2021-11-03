The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Georgia Elections Official Says Trump Call Was 'A Threat'

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A Georgia official is speaking out with more context about former President Donald Trump's infamous phone call demanding that they "find" enough votes for him to overturn the presidential election.

In his newly released book, titled "Integrity Counts," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said that he believed Trump's call to him was a veiled threat.

"I felt then — and still believe today — that this was a threat," Raffensperger writes. "Others obviously thought so, too, because some of Trump's more radical followers have responded as if it was their duty to carry out this threat."

The release of the book comes as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) continues her effort to investigate Trump's attempts to influence the outcome of the election.

Last week, Raffensperger conducted an interview with The Associated Press where he discussed his book and briefly weighed in on Willis' investigation. Although staff members in his office have been interviewed, he revealed he has not spoken to her yet.

"They've talked to some of our folks here. We sent all the documents and she can now buy the book online," Raffensperger said in the interview.

Jeff DiSantis, who is a spokesperson from Willis' office, also weighed in on the investigation confirming that it will be ongoing. "Any relevant information is part of the investigation, whether it's a book, testimony in a congressional committee or information we gather ourselves," he said.

Despite the criticism Raffensperger has faced for standing against Trump, he is still defending his stance. In fact, he's even pushed back against those Republicans who have scrutinized him as he insisted they are contributing to the long-term consequences that will subsequently have a negative impact on the entire political party.

"When you eat your young and you go after people in your own party who are loyal, traditional Republicans, you are destroying our future as a party," Raffensperger wrote.

Raffensperger has also offered his perspective on Trump's election defeat and how he opted to handle the situation, writing, "You believe in your heart that you did a good job, and if you never lack self-doubt, it must be doubly debilitating — and confusing. Instead of accepting defeat, you look for scapegoats, shift blame, or seek alternative theories."

FROM YOUR SITE ARTICLES

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Which Part Of US Is Leading On Vaccination? It's Puerto Rico

@DevilsTower
images.dailykos.com

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

When news out of Puerto Rico catches the attention of the rest of the United States, too often that news is bad. Whether it's hurricane damage, a struggling power grid, or a health care system swamped with debt, Puerto Rico seems like … exactly what you would get it you took a small island state and used it to test everyone's latest pet economic theory,
Keep reading... Show less

Massive Fines And Illegal Donation Haunt Rep. Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Georgia congresswoman and anti-mask, anti-vaccine zealot Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit with four more fines Monday after refusing to don a mask in the House chamber. Greene has racked up $48,000 in fines after failing to wear a mask about 20 times since the rule went into effect.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}