Reprinted with permission from Alternet
A former Senate Republican candidate on Tuesday copped to her political party's blatant push for voter suppression after the GOP lost control of the Senate in a pair of runoff elections in January 2021.
On Tuesday, March 9. attorney and former Republican Ron Filipkowski took to Twitter with a controversial clip of Lauren Witzke, a former Senate candidate in the state of Delaware. The clip, which came from Witzke's recent appearance on the podcast ConservaTMZ, underscores Republican lawmakers' efforts to overhaul voting laws, not for the purpose of election integrity but rather for the sake of survival and winning.
In the video, Witzke noted the difficulty the Republican Party could face in future elections if Democratic voting trends continue along the same upward trajectory. The former politician discussed a piece of legislation, currently proposed in the state of Georgia, that lawmakers are planning to pressure Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to sign into law. The bill would prohibit mail-in voting and drop boxes while incorporating other restrictive measures for voting.
According to Witzke, the proposed legislation could "cut Stacy Abrams off at the knees." Despite claiming that the bill is for the purpose of restoring "election integrity," she also admitted, "All I care about is winning." She also admitted that without overhauls of voting laws, the Republican Party may not have a chance at winning future elections.
With the video he posted, Filipkowski publicly lambasted Witzke for her remarks as he noted that right-wing politicians typically state their real intentions when they appear on platforms that support their agenda.
"When they go on right-wing fringe media and podcasts, that's when they say the quiet parts out loud," Filipkowski tweeted. "Here is former US Senate (DE) candidate Lauren Witzke talking about voter suppression laws in GA. "It will cut Stacy Abrams off at the knees... All I care about is winning."
The latest proposed bill Witkze discussed is one of more than 250 introduced by Republican lawmakers across 43 states.
- Georgia Republicans Vote To Eliminate No-Excuse Absentee Voting ... ›
- Why Republicans Declared Open Season On American Voters ... ›
- Republicans Trying To Restrict Voting May See Their Schemes ... ›