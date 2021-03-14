The National Memo Logo

Top Georgia Republican Slams State's Proposed Voting Restrictions

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan

Screenshot from CNN

ATLANTA — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan further distanced himself from many in his party’s conservative base on Sunday in a "Meet the Press" interview when he blasted proposed election restrictions as “solutions in search of a problem” and sharpened his criticism of former President Donald Trump. The first-term Republican also shut the door on a potential 2022 challenge to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, saying he would “stay focused on being the lieutenant governor here in Georgia — and we’re going to focus hard on trying to rebuild this party and refocus GOP 2.0.” Duncan is part of a triumvirate ...

Those Corporate Bosses Are Ridiculously Overpaid -- And Now There's Proof

@DeanBaker13

Lachlan Murdoch, who was paid $42 million by Fox Corp. in 2020

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

A new study shows that the top five executives of major corporations pocketed 15 to 19 cents of every dollar their companies gained from two recent tax cuts. The paper, by Eric Ohrn at Grinnell College, should be a really big deal.

The basic point is CEOs and other top executives rip off their companies. The officers are not worth the $20 million or more that many of them pocket each year.

Keep reading... Show less
