Georgia's New Law Changes Voting Rules — And Perhaps Election Results

Alyssa Pointer/TNS

ATLANTA — With broad new voting rules now made law, elections will never be the same in Georgia. The changes will be felt by millions of voters, potentially with enough impact to alter the results of close elections in a sharply divided state. Absentee voters — there were 1.3 million in November's presidential election — will face new ID requirements to submit their driver's license or state ID number, a small step for many but a difficulty for the three percent of voters who lack that ID. To return absentee ballots, many will have to rely on the Postal Service to deliver them on time since drop boxes wi...

What Andrew Cuomo Should Have Remembered, Before He Acted Like A Fool

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Advice for the lovelorn:

Dear Gov. Cuomo: Even if you're the boss—perhaps especially—when you're a 63 year-old man smitten by a lovely twenty-something at the office, there are several considerations to keep in mind:

Keep reading... Show less
